The “market leader in unlocked devices in the United States” hasn’t always made headlines for the right reasons, taking possibly its biggest reputation hit yet just a few weeks back.

But although most BLU Life One X2 owners probably wouldn’t be caught dead now purchasing another phone of the same brand, the American designer and vendor of China-made products is already in pursuit of an audience for the Life One X3.

Listed on the company’s website even before the One X2 bug was fixed, this new budget champion is available from Amazon starting today at an irresistible $149.99. That’s if you choose to ignore the many red flags associated with the BLU Products name of late, and also, if you hurry, because the handset’s MSRP is actually $249.99.

You can get $100 off “for a limited time” with no strings attached, and we must admit, the BLU Life One X3 looks pretty amazing on paper at 150 bucks. Made of premium “aircraft grade” aluminum, with minimal plastic parts, and a 5.5-inch Full HD curved glass display, the mid-ranger runs Android 7.0 Nougat out the box.

That means you may not be looking at any major software updates very soon, which might be for the best. Not exactly a powerhouse, with an energy-efficient MT6753 processor under the hood, the One X3 packs a decent 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage while promising “up to 2 days of standard usage on a single charge.”

That sounds unrealistic… until you read the figure listed in the battery capacity section of this bad boy’s spec sheet. 5000 mAh is a whole lot of juice, and remarkably enough, we wouldn’t describe the BLU Life One X3 as particularly chubby either, at 8.9 mm.

Sold unlocked, with nationwide GSM LTE connectivity, 13MP rear and 13MP front cameras, fingerprint recognition, microSD support and quick charge capabilities, this thing feels almost suspiciously dreamy. Does anyone dare to buy it?