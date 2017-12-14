At which retail store will the most hair be pulled out in the next ten days?

We’re willing to bet that the Apple Store won’t be it. The iPhone X delivers quite fast these days, though consumers are running out of time to get them shipped for Christmas. But most anything else?

Well, the company is giving the lazy American shopper a last-chance reprieve by offering free next-day delivery for items in inventory on December 22 if the order is placed by 3pm local time. Of course, certain home addresses will vary the situation, so it’s best to fill a cart out and check delivery dates before pulling the trigger.

Customers can also pay $9 to get the item delivered from a local Apple Store to their doorstep within two hours. And, as always, if the item’s at the Apple Store, shoppers can pre-pay, head to the location and have everything arranged in a bag for take-away.