“The most powerful Mac ever” has arrived, putting big smiles on the faces of Apple fans willing to foot at least a $4,999 bill that actually need all the horsepower the “entirely new product line” can deliver.

The iMac Pro is not an everyday consumer-oriented desktop, and it doesn’t cater to hardcore gamers either. Instead, Cupertino describes the heavily upgraded 27-incher as ideal for complex tasks and activities including real-time 3D rendering, immersive VR, intensive developer workflows, high megapixel photography, computer simulations, massive audio projects and real-time 4K and 8K video editing.

All configurations starting with the “standard” 5,000 bucks variant sport a breathtaking Retina 5K display with 500 nits brightness, as well as four microphones supporting beamforming technology, an enhanced 1080p FaceTime camera, speakers up to 50 percent louder than before, and a quartet of Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports.

The “entry-level” pricing also hooks you up with an 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB DDR4 memory, 1TB SSD, Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics, plus a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse coated in the same special space gray color as the iMac Pro itself.

Everything else costs extra, including a $149 Magic Trackpad 2, $79 VESA Mount Adapter Kit, $2,400 (!!!) 18-core Xeon W processor, $800 for double the aforementioned RAM count, or $2,800 to bump up the SSD capacity to a full 4TB.

You can also get one of four so-called “recommended” configurations from the US online Apple Store right now, like a $7,199 10-core/Vega 64/64GB memory/1TB storage model, or a $9,599 version upping the RAM and SSD ante to 128 gigs and 2 TB respectively. The most expensive configuration is $13,199, pulling out all the stops… to leave you homeless for the holidays.