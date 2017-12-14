Another Eve V flash sale, Core m3 model sold out

While smartphone developments apparently take a breather for the middle of December, we have convertible tablets, laptops to sate our need for mobile technology. Yes, we even covered today’s announcement of the new iMac Pro models.

One of those in contention for your attention is the Eve V. It was designed and funded by a crowd last year and has started pushing into its own retail with flash sales.

Today marks the second of those flash sales with the Windows 10 tablet now shipping in either February or March. The base model with an Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage has already sold out, but four other models with the 15W Core i5 and i7 chips are still available. Pricing ranges from $1,199 to $1,999.

The sale lasts as long as stock is available.