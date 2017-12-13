While T-Mobile still doesn’t have the wireless subscriber numbers to genuinely threaten Verizon and AT&T’s US telecom duopoly, recently failing to close a Sprint deal that looked like a near certainty not long ago, there’s no denying the “Un-carrier” strategy was a game changer.

Inaugurated back in 2013, the industry-disrupting marketing campaign spread quickly and efficiently across T-Mo’s service portfolio, sparking among others a true unlimited data revolution.

But now John Legere is ready to take his ambition to the next level, aiming to redefine another “stupid, broken, arrogant” industry. Trying to break new TV ground feels like a logical next step after (slightly) improving America’s second most-hated business, right?

Unfortunately, T-Mobile’s announcement of a “disruptive new TV service” release sometime in 2018 is extremely light on details. Basically, all we know is the Comcast and Charter-rivaling platform will be built on “innovative” technology purchased from Layer3 TV.

The “fellow disruptor’s” acquisition is expected to close in the “next few weeks”, at which point the real work will begin to ultimately provide real choice to those who love traditional TV and refuse to cut the cord because of Big Cable’s greed, arrogance, and horrible customer support.

T-Mo’s CEO vows you’ll be able to watch “what you want, when you want, where you want”, with no mandatory long-term contracts, hidden fees or “exploding bundles.” That sounds positively dreamy, but let’s wait and see at least a tentative list of partners before getting too excited. Exactly what kind of content will be available, from what networks, and what rates are we looking at here? Those are just a few of the questions that need answers as soon as possible.