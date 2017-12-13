Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about OnePlus and what the company has achieved these past 4 years, in addition to the deals the company is celebrating with. We then talk about the iPhone X and how deliveries have now shortened to just 4 business days. Android Wear 2.0 with Oreo updates is next as we get a list of devices that will be supported. Instagram follows with its recent updates that include being able to follow hash tags. We end today’s show talking about the recent deals in the Google Chromecast Ultra, Google Home, etc.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Chromecast Ultra is $15 off through Christmas Eve from the Google Store

– Instagram getting feeds filled with hashtag follows, friends’ liked pictures

– Android Oreo on Android Wear 2.0: the device list

– iPhone X deliveries within 4 business days in the US, Canada, China

– OnePlus celebrates fourth anniversary with a Lucky Draw