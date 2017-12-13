Android

LG V30+ launches in India on December 18 for Rs. 44,990

The “plus” in LG V30+ refers to the expanded internal storage from the standard V30 — 128GB up from 64GB. And while it can’t stack up to the delectable Signature Edition that some lucky Koreans are getting, it’s still got one spec hand above the V30.

The United States has it on sale for about $875 plus or minus, depending on the carrier. How about India? Well, Amazon.in is coming in with the silver and black models starting on December 18 at a typical price of Rs. 60,000 ($932). Pre-orders from today, though, start at Rs. 44,990 ($699), which makes it a complete helluva deal.

The first 2,000 orders are also getting a free wireless charger and a free screen replacement guarantee for six months after purchase — reminds us of the glory days when perks abounded with the V10.

Can anyone say volume driver?

