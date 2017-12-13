Instagram wants to put more pictures into your feed and you can already have at one way to do it.

The Facebook-owned image-sharing social platform is now allowing users to follow trends just by searching or tapping on hashtags and then hitting the “Follow” button at the top of the screen. Users can also unfollow the topic at any time. If the user runs a private account, the topic won’t be publicly seen as something or someone they follow.

Once again, Instagram is briskly encouraging users to play along:

To give you more ways to find hashtags you might like, you can check out the hashtags other people follow in their profiles.

The company is also testing an integration of content from the “Following” tab of the like section — pictures of what people users follow like may soon be coming to their main feed in a “Recommended for You” section.

“We’re always testing new ways to connect you to interesting content on Instagram,” reads the company’s statement to The Verge.

The company also wants to increase engagement through direct messaging as it is testing a new spin-off application called Direct.