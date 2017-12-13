Android

HTC U11 gets a modest $35 rebate on HTC’s site

The HTC U11 hasn’t been discounted much since its debut in the summer. Then again, it takes a long time for an HTC phone to depreciate at all, at least from the company’s site.

Alas, we do have something from HTC that will tide it over into the new year: when a customer purchases a U11 at the full price of $649 or $28 per month for two years, they will then get a voucher worth $35 to use at HTC.com towards accessories or other accessories.

The U11 gets bundled with a free Fetch, a Bluetooth keychain tag, so at least we have at least a discount that isn’t just next to nothing. Given HTC’s balance sheet, the company will want to scrap together as much as possible per sale. Then again, it could be seen as too little, too late and it’s not a good way to pave the road to 2018.

