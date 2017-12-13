Did anyone ask for yet another “FullView” smartphone from Huawei daughter company Honor? Probably not, as the 7X just expanded internationally, while the View 10, aka V10, is still listed as coming soon to select European markets and the US.

There are also a number of Huawei-branded devices with razor-thin screen bezels available around the world at different price points, but the impending Honor 9 Lite could be the most affordable 2:1 model in the Chinese OEM’s extensive lineup.

We’re not 100 percent certain of that name, as Tenaa rarely reveals an unreleased handset’s true identity, only referring to this particular mid-ranger as the Honor LLD-AL00. But the full spec sheet divulged by China’s FCC equivalent surely fits the description of a slightly larger, humbler yet trendier sequel to the original 5.15-inch 16:9 Honor 9.

Despite sporting significantly more screen real estate, at 5.65 inches, the “LLD-AL00” is just marginally taller and wider than the aforementioned Kirin 960 powerhouse. The display’s FHD+ (2160 x 1080) resolution is paired with an unnamed SoC that can only be the octa-core Kirin 659.

The Honor 9 Lite is expected out on December 21 in a couple of configurations, packing your choice of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space or 4 and 64 gigs respectively. Local pricing should definitely start under the equivalent of $200, with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner in tow, both rear and front 13 + 2MP dual cameras, 2900mAh battery capacity, and pre-loaded Android 8.0 Oreo software.

That sounds like a solid value proposition, but we wouldn’t count on a Western expansion happening anytime soon.