Android

Google Assistant now works with Lollipop phones, tablets

Contents
Advertisement

Another 26.3 percent of the Android userbase — give or take — now has access to Google Assistant thanks to further optimizations that make it compatible for tablets with Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later and phones with Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The latest update to Google Play Services will allow users to get the Google Assistant, but the geographical reach is limit. For tablets, only users in the US with the language set to English will be able to use it. For Lollipop phones, the following regions and languages will be supported:

English

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • India
  • Singapore
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

Spanish

  • Mexico
  • Spain
  • United States

Others

  • Brazil
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Korea

The Google Assistant app icon will be accessible from the app drawer or homepage once the Google Play Services update takes effect.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
33%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android 5.0, Android 6.0, Android Lollipop, Android Marshmallow, digital assistant, Google, Google Assistant, News, voice assistant
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy

Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.