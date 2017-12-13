Google Assistant now works with Lollipop phones, tablets

Another 26.3 percent of the Android userbase — give or take — now has access to Google Assistant thanks to further optimizations that make it compatible for tablets with Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later and phones with Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The latest update to Google Play Services will allow users to get the Google Assistant, but the geographical reach is limit. For tablets, only users in the US with the language set to English will be able to use it. For Lollipop phones, the following regions and languages will be supported:

English Australia

Canada

India

Singapore

United Kingdom

United States

Spanish Mexico

Spain

United States Others Brazil

Germany

Italy

Japan

Korea

The Google Assistant app icon will be accessible from the app drawer or homepage once the Google Play Services update takes effect.