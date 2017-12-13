Other OS

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch gets its first outright discount, from $300 to $270 nationwide

Formally unveiled in late August and commercially released just a couple of months ago, following years of waiting, preparing and delaying, Fitbit’s first ever full-fledged smartwatch probably didn’t top a lot of Black Friday shopping lists.

That’s due to a general inability of wearable devices to prove their worth and utility, as well as some tough competition from the market-leading Apple Watch Series 3. The Fitbit Ionic’s holiday appeal wasn’t boosted with any significant discounts, as the only deals we can recall included modest $50 gift cards at full retail price.

But now that the health-first, GPS-powered, wrist payment-capable timepiece can run considerably more native apps than back at launch, the timing is perfect for a nationwide markdown to attract even more consumer attention.

It’s not a dramatic price deduction by any means, but $30 off is… something, and at $269.95, the Fitbit Ionic distances itself from the $329 and up new Apple Watch, standing out as an affordable iOS and Android-compatible alternative with plenty of tricks up its sleeve.

You have your PurePulse heart rate monitor, “dynamic” personal coaching functionality, in-depth sleep tracking, all-day activity supervising, water resistance up to 50 meters, “multi-day” battery life, multi-sport modes, and of course, smartphone notifications.

The discounted $269.95 rate is valid on Fitbit’s official US e-store, as well as across authorized retailers and carriers like Best Buy, Amazon and Verizon. There are no color restrictions, with the charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and slate blue/burnt orange combos each fetching 30 bucks less than usual, no strings attached.

