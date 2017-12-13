Windows

Cortana on Windows 10 finally connects to Gmail

Microsoft’s computer character artifice from the Halo series now has one more link outside of its native universe.

Digital assistant Cortana on Windows 10 now has the ability to deliver notifications and link up information to and from Google’s Gmail — it joins Outlook and Knowmail as servers of email and other little bits.

According to Windows Central, users will have to hit Cortana up, then from the Notebook menu, click on “Add a Service.” After tapping “Gmail,” Google will prompt the account holder to sign in and give permissions for management of — and this will be indicative of what information you can interact with — calendars, contacts, email and Google Drive documents.

The feature is mostly redundant unless users own a Windows 10 Mobile phone — Microsoft has really been pushing its apps out to Android and iOS, both of which have their own infrastructure for calendars, notifications and the like.

