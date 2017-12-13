The Google Store has a few stray deals going about here and there for its Pixel phones, but it’s driving the deal it has with the Google Home Mini a bit harder.

Yes, Google, that is $29 each. And you’re selling them for $29. Each. pic.twitter.com/058Bn5o8fI — Jules Wang (@PointJules) December 9, 2017

They’re $29 each, if you don’t know.

And then there’s the TV stick to end all TV sticks for the right kind of Android user: the Chromecast Ultra. Phones and tablets control the experience on the big screen while the stick can use the local Wi-Fi network to stream 4K vision.

It’s usually at $69, but from now until Christmas at midnight Pacific time, it’s $15 off — that’s $54 to all of us.

As a note, today, December 13, is the last full day for the Google Store customers to lodge orders and have them delivered via Standard service before Christmas. Puerto Rico customers have until December 15 on all non-Saver speeds, by the way.