Bridge Constructor Portal brings one new mechanic to mobile game series

HeadUp Games, in conjunction with ClockStone Software and Valve, has brought a beloved franchise and one new (actually, old) mechanic to a mobile game series.

Bridge Constructor Portal is set in Aperture Laboratories and involves players navigating trucks stuck in drive and with no brakes towards a goal by building structurally sound and unsound bridges and ramps while avoiding exploding obstacles — that’s the whole design of the Bridge Constructor series.

The twist? Well, since we’re talking about Portal, we’re obviously playing with portals to shoot us from location A to unrelated location B. That in itself may not be interesting, but as HeadUp says that the game “fully embraces the Portal license,” there will be the demeaning persona of GLaDOS and laser turrets a-chirping.

The game is due out on December 20 on computers as well as Android and iOS. Consoles will also get the game early next year.

