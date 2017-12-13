iOS

Apple releases iOS 11.2.1 for HomeKit bug, others

Contents
Advertisement

Another week, another bug update from Apple. Even as we’ve struggled through the wrongs of Auto-Correct and notification hell, there was still this one stupid glitch that allowed users to delete Apple Pay Cash from iMessage, but not be able to re-install it.

Is it in this iOS 11.2.1 update? We’ll have to follow up to see, but until then, we do know that this update fixes a security vulnerability for HomeKit that could allow hackers to change an application’s state — perhaps smart security systems could be tricked to say things are safe when in fact they’re not.

The update is less than 70MB on most devices.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
Phone Scoop
Source
Apple
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Apple, Bugs, fix, iOS, iOS 11, iOS 11.2, iOS 11.2.1, iPad, iPhone, News, security, software updates
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.