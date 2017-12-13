Apple releases iOS 11.2.1 for HomeKit bug, others
Another week, another bug update from Apple. Even as we’ve struggled through the wrongs of Auto-Correct and notification hell, there was still this one stupid glitch that allowed users to delete Apple Pay Cash from iMessage, but not be able to re-install it.
Is it in this iOS 11.2.1 update? We’ll have to follow up to see, but until then, we do know that this update fixes a security vulnerability for HomeKit that could allow hackers to change an application’s state — perhaps smart security systems could be tricked to say things are safe when in fact they’re not.
The update is less than 70MB on most devices.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%