After seeing Google round up 2017’s best Android apps, the most popular new mobile games and the top five movies, TV shows and books available on the Play Store, as well as Apple’s own lengthy lists of the year’s cream of the App Store crop, it’s time to review the questions we asked most over the past 12 months.

As always, Google’s global Year in Search report reads as a confusing mix of natural interest in major life-changing events, acute fascination with death, extreme love of technology, and intense passion for learning.

2017 was apparently the year that “how” searches surged like never before, as millions of people relied on the world’s top search engine to teach them how to make slime, buy Bitcoin, or create their own trendy fidget spinner.

It’s needless to remind you why disgraced celebrities like Matt Lauer, Harvey Weinstein or Kevin Spacey were constantly in the limelight of late, but surprisingly enough, 2016’s most searched person, Donald Trump, couldn’t find a place in 2017’s top ten people, even losing out to Melania Trump.

On the consumer tech side, it’s hardly surprising to see the iPhone 8 and iPhone X ranked as the year’s most popular search terms, or that the two Apple devices won silver and bronze medals respectively across all categories, behind only Hurricane Irma. Keep in mind that the X was long rumored to be called iPhone 8, which largely explains the latter’s superiority.

No other phone, console, tablet or laptop made the overall top ten, with the consumer tech category podium completed by the Nintendo Switch. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is perhaps unexpectedly the company’s lone Google search standout, in fourth place, followed by the Xbox One X, Nokia 3310, Razer Phone, OPPO F5, OnePlus 5, and Nokia 6.

Now that’s a surprising list, featuring a market rookie (in more ways than one), a resurrected dumb phone, and a couple of mid-range smartphones made by industry underdogs. Also, the controversial OnePlus 5.