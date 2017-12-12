The Huawei MediaPad M4 spotted in a User Agent Profile

Huawei has a decent series of Android tablets out and if you don’t know what they’re for, the name helpfully reinforces the concept. The latest and greatest in the MediaPad series is the M3 — released late last year, it had a spacious display with what was pretty much a top-tier specification set for early this year.

We’re coming up to a year later and we’re now seeing from Huawei’s own website evidence of a follow-up. MobielKopen.net noticed a User Agent Profile (UAProf) for a mystery device codenamed SHT-AL09. The key tell? Much like the MediaPad M3, it has a display with 2560 x 1600 resolution.

The big changes? In the operating system listings, we find that Android 8.0 Oreo will be on this device. Bluetooth 4.2 is available and there seems to be some form of cellular support here. At this point, it’s also being speculated that either the Kirin 960 or Kirin 970 chipset will be used on this device, up from the Kirin 950 in the M3.

More will be known, we suppose, as we get closer to the release of this device we’re dubbing the MediaPad M4.