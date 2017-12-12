Qualcomm facing activist investor pressure over NXP acquisition price

An acquisition attempt by Broadcom that undervalues the company. Lawsuits from government agencies and the biggest tech company in the world. New spotlight products in collaboration with Microsoft and its OEMs.

In the laundry hopper that Qualcomm is tumbling in right now, the company is facing immense pressure to deliver value to shareholders. One of the ways it hopes to do so is a pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductors at $110 per share — that’s about $38 billion.

However, Elliott Management, which has a 6 percent stake in NXP, is arguing that the acquisition put an artificial cap on NXP’s share price growth, saying that it actually should be worth more like $135 per share or $46.6 billion. Reuters reports that Elliott has been staking this position since August.

Qualcomm has responded, saying that it is undeterred by Elliott’s opinion.

Elliott’s value assertion for NXP is unsupportable and is clearly nothing more than an attempt to advance its own self-serving agenda. We remain fully committed to closing the acquisition of NXP and believe that the agreed-upon price of $110 is full and fair.

Broadcom, which is in pursuit of buying Qualcomm, has said that the consummation of the NXP deal will not change its $105 billion valuation of its rival.