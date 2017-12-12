OnePlus celebrates fourth anniversary with a Lucky Draw

OnePlus is celebrating four years of existence with a look back at its winding past, a few gifts for now and a Lucky Draw for the future.

The company is offering various discounts on accessories for its phones and will be offering a limited edition mystery gift box for purchase from December 14 at 3am Eastern. Only 500 units will be sent out, so good luck to you if you can seize one.

The company is also giving away prizes through a Lucky Draw. Users have to sign up for a OnePlus account to be eligible to get a OnePlus Travel Backpack, a Travel Messenger Bag, a Leather Messenger Bag, a Jean-Charles de Castelbajac-designed Tote Bag, a JCC Baseball Cap, a Dash Charge T-shirt, and $5 or $10 coupons for accessories and gear. There’s also a mystery prize that can only be won from December 17.

Users can get draws by having a OnePlus account in the first post and engaging with OnePlus on social media and with other fans on the forums. Participants can also send out referrals, buy a OnePlus 5T and get chances every day by visiting the event page, the link to which is below this story.