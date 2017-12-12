As the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show and Mobile World Congress inch closer, speculation is heating over a number of interesting new smartphones set to be released during the early stages of next year.

HMD Global could still choose to skip the glamorous CES 2018 festivities of Las Vegas, just like it did last year, unveiling its next generation of Nokia-branded handsets in China before expanding them at Barcelona’s MWC.

Either way, we’re pretty sure an ultra-high-end Nokia 9 is right around the corner, possibly alongside a slightly more modest Nokia 8 (2018) and a decidedly mid-range Nokia 6 (2018).

The latter may carry a TA-1054 model number wrongly associated with the 9 a little while ago, apparently packing 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space, among others. This TA-1054 is not yet ready to disclose its full spec sheet over at Tenaa, having no choice but to at least divulge an interesting design.

The Chinese certification center’s pictures showcase a phone with relatively thin screen bezels, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Nokia logos on both the front and back. Bizarrely enough, the single primary camera setup strongly resembles that of the original low to mid-end 5, and it remains unclear if we’re dealing with an 18:9 or perhaps a 17:9 aspect ratio display.

It’s almost certainly not a 16:9, though, and something tells us you’ll be getting a little more than 5.5 inches of screen real estate squeezed into a very similar body as the first-gen Nokia 6.

Separate rumors hint at a Snapdragon 660 processor residing under the hood of the Nokia 6 (2018), with everything else open to speculation.