iOS

iPhone X deliveries within 4 business days in the US, Canada, China

Contents
Advertisement

We’ve seen the shipping times for the iPhone X jump down from rung to rung across the world and in the United States. Six weeks has shrunk down to two weeks and, now, we’re finally coming into the Christmas crunch. There are Super Retina Displays that need to be under a tree by December 25 — the hope is that customers order and get them shipped soon.

AppleInsider recently pulled a spot check on iPhone X availability and has found that SIM-free units deliver within 3 business days and some stores have stock ready for the next day. Carrier units minus T-Mobile’s are shipping within four business days while the Un-carrier’s is at 5 business days.

The results are vary just a bit throughout several major metropolitan areas in the United States, but we generally don’t see the results go above 5 business days. Apple is providing specific dates for delivery at this point.

Canada and China are seeing 1 to 3 business days for queues. The UK is at 3 to 5 days and France is at 9 days.

KGI Securities estimates that 500,000 iPhone X units are being produced each day, give or take 50,000 units. There’s been some quabbling about the initial production that Foxconn was able to put out, but the range is between 1,000 and 150,000 units daily.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
AppleInsider
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, Apple Store, Canada, carriers, China, Europe, iPhone X, News, shipments, US
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.