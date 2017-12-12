iPhone X deliveries within 4 business days in the US, Canada, China

We’ve seen the shipping times for the iPhone X jump down from rung to rung across the world and in the United States. Six weeks has shrunk down to two weeks and, now, we’re finally coming into the Christmas crunch. There are Super Retina Displays that need to be under a tree by December 25 — the hope is that customers order and get them shipped soon.

AppleInsider recently pulled a spot check on iPhone X availability and has found that SIM-free units deliver within 3 business days and some stores have stock ready for the next day. Carrier units minus T-Mobile’s are shipping within four business days while the Un-carrier’s is at 5 business days.

The results are vary just a bit throughout several major metropolitan areas in the United States, but we generally don’t see the results go above 5 business days. Apple is providing specific dates for delivery at this point.

Canada and China are seeing 1 to 3 business days for queues. The UK is at 3 to 5 days and France is at 9 days.

KGI Securities estimates that 500,000 iPhone X units are being produced each day, give or take 50,000 units. There’s been some quabbling about the initial production that Foxconn was able to put out, but the range is between 1,000 and 150,000 units daily.