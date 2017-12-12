Nowhere near as affordable as Verizon’s DOA Wear24 or LG’s rudimentary Watch Style, the Huawei Watch 2 probably delivers the best all-around value for the money of Android Wear devotees.

That’s because both the sporty and elegant versions of Huawei’s second-generation smartwatch come with built-in GPS functionality, continuous heart rate monitoring, NFC support for wrist payments, as well as all the standard activity tracking features and smartphone notifications you could possibly need.

The Huawei Watch 2 Sport and Classic really only lack standalone cellular capabilities (outside of China, that is) to fully and properly take on the LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3. But while the latter is very rarely offered at slightly lower prices than usual, with plenty of catches and strings attached, the former duo has repeatedly made headlines of late with killer straightforward deals.

Once again, Best Buy sells the Huawei Watch 2 at Black Friday affordability levels, and this time with no expiration date listed. That doesn’t necessarily mean you have all the time in the world to purchase the Sport variant at $179.99 (down from a $299.99 MSRP), and the Watch 2 Classic in exchange for $219.99 instead of $369.99.

Inventory may still be limited, as seems to be the case on Amazon, where the $180 entry-level Huawei Watch 2 configuration is slated to return in stock on December 15. Before you ask, no, there’s no difference between the two models in terms of specs and features. The Watch 2 Classic is simply a lot handsomer than its all-plastic sibling, with a stainless steel body and leather strap.