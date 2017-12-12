Huawei can’t realistically hope to defeat Apple in global smartphone sales volume, let alone profits, without at least a decent US retail presence. Ironically, while ZTE isn’t even ranked among China’s top five mobile device vendors right now, the dual-screen Axon M has managed to beat the far more conventional Mate 10 Pro to the market stateside.

But all recent signs have been pointing to an impending Huawei flagship debut on a major American carrier, and Korean media today adds more fuel to the speculation flames.

Although still officially unconfirmed, the AT&T release of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro (or Mate 10, that much remains unclear) seems like a matter of weeks. The announcement will reportedly come sometime in January, probably during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and the actual commercial rollout is almost surely set for the year’s first quarter.

Since we’re talking about the world’s fast-growing third largest smartphone manufacturer here, we shouldn’t be surprised to hear there are ongoing negotiations with Verizon for a “partnership agreement” that could see the Mate 10 (or Mate 10 Pro) carried by the nation’s top two mobile operators soon enough.

If discussions haven’t been finalized yet, it’s possible AT&T will beat Big Red to the punch and hold local exclusivity for a couple of months. Unlocked availability also feels like a given, with the Mate 9 currently up for grabs from both Amazon and Best Buy, and at least one of its sequels expected to follow suit as early as January 2018.