After more than three months of general availability, at least on supported Nexus and Pixel devices, Android Oreo is recording its first big win in the latest official platform distribution numbers.

Unfortunately, the freshest, sweetest mobile OS flavor is still substantially less prevalent than Nougat, Marshmallow, Lollipop, KitKat and even Jelly Bean among frequent Google Play Store visitors.

But for those keeping score, 8.0 has finally edged out the 2.3.3 version launched way back in 2011. Oreos are no longer the least widespread Android treat in active use, although it’s certainly disheartening to see Ice Cream Sandwich tie the 0.5 percent market share of the newest major OS release.

That 0.5 percent mark is a full 0.2 percentage points up from last month, so technically, Oreo’s growth rate is (marginally) improving. But even by Android’s traditionally low standards, this can only be characterized as a sluggish start.

Nougat isn’t doing much better 15 months in either, progressing from a total share of 20.6 percent in early November to 23.3 during the seven days ending on December 11. That’s still barely enough for a bronze medal, well behind Marshmallow’s 29.7 percent slice of the pie and Lollipop’s strong 26.3 percent second-place showing.

A few days were obviously not enough for Android 8.1 to make an appearance in the newest distribution chart, with KitKat and Jelly Bean on a steady decline but hardly in danger of extinction anytime soon.