Verizon’s LG V30 is 300 bucks cheaper than usual: $540 with monthly installments

The official sales numbers are not in yet, but since the LG V30 strongly resembles the not-so-successful G6 in more ways than one, we’re guessing the chaebol’s long-suffering mobile division is not looking at a big break anytime soon.

That’s very unfortunate, considering the 6-incher’s decidedly eye-pleasing design, robust build, beautiful QHD+ OLED “FullVision” display, powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, and extremely capable dual rear-facing camera setup.

On the bright side, the phone’s mediocre mainstream popularity may have just prompted Verizon to take a whopping $300 off its list price. Or perhaps Big Red is simply getting in a gift-giving mood ahead of Christmas.

Either way, the LG V30, which typically fetches $840 or so, is available from America’s largest wireless service provider until Wednesday, December 13 for a crazy affordable (all things considered) $540.

Alas, the discount is spread out across 24 months with a device payment plan, which means you’ll need to cough up $22.50 every 30 days for two years instead of the usual $35. That’s exactly 540 bucks total, and as an extra deal sweetener, Verizon can also throw in a half-off wireless charging pad.

The carrier’s universal own-brand Qi accessory is thus down from a $79.99 MSRP to just 40 bucks or so for LG V30 buyers looking to capitalize on one of their new phone’s main selling points. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas indeed with all these killer mobile deals available pretty much everywhere.

