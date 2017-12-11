Samsung Gear 360 (2017) now just $150

Filmmakers were happy to play with them. We used one for a podcast. If you’re still curious about how your memories would look through the eyes of an all-seer, you can grab one for cheaper than usual right now on Amazon.

The Samsung Gear 360 (2017) debuted with a retail price of $229.99. As a second-generation product, it delivered on a few spec upgrades with a better form factor all-told. Well, now we’re seeing those improvements come down in cost to $149.99, or $80 off.

Amazon has the deal which, by the way, is better than Samsung’s discount by $10. It’s at the source link below this story.

And if you’re holding out for next year, we hope you’re ready to smile.