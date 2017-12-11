There’s no such thing as an infallible biometric identification method smartphone manufacturers can integrate into their flagship devices for complete protection against hackers, but Apple has come pretty close to security and convenience perfection with the iPhone X’s Face ID technology.

Unfortunately for Android users, supply chain sources and industry pundits seem to agree replicating Cupertino’s facial-recognizing magic is going to take Google’s hardware partners several years of hard work and dedication.

Until then, fingerprint scanners are generally reliable and safe, while Samsung’s iris authentication functionality is supposed to make a big jump in accuracy sooner than you probably expect.

That’s right, a “source familiar with the matter” just told The Korea Herald to count on the Galaxy S9 featuring a 3MP iris camera lens. That would be up from 2 megapixels on the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, which is a number Samsung hasn’t exactly flaunted in standard publicity materials.

But the 50 percent megapixel enhancement should allow the fast-approaching Galaxy S9 duo to “better recognize users’ irises even when they wear eyeglasses, move their eyeballs or are in a too dark or too light environment”, according to the anonymous insider.

Hopefully, that means it’ll be a little trickier to deceive the S9’s device unlocking and mobile payment confirming systems. In case you forgot, your iris is still an accepted authentication method for Samsung Pay transactions, along with fingerprints and PIN numbers.

Clearly, the aim here is to satisfy financial allies currently worried about the Galaxy S8 and Note 8’s security (or lack thereof) in terms of biometric recognition. Well, that, and of course, rival Apple in any way possible.