The confusingly named Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018), which technically follows in the footsteps of the Galaxy A7 (2017) with a number of Galaxy S8-borrowed specs and characteristics, is pretty much an open book ahead of an official announcement tipped for later this month or early January.

As if CAD-based renders, preliminary benchmark records, leaks of see-through protective accessories, official support pages and detailed user manuals weren’t enough to tell you everything you needed to know about the SM-A730F, the 6-inch “Infinity Display” mid-ranger is now strutting its stuff in a three-minute-long YouTube video.

Manhandled in Bangladesh, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) rocks a premium 2.5D + 3D glass + metal frame look, with an always-on virtual home button on the front, single rear-facing camera, and fingerprint scanner positioned below that main snapper, at a generous and sensible distance.

The “Infinity” design is not quite as drastic as on Samsung’s flagship devices, although the 159.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm measurements make the A8 Plus (2018) only slightly taller and thicker, as well as narrower, than the 5.7-inch A7 (2017).

The jumbo-sized new 6-inch screen sports FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2220 pixels), with an as-yet unreleased octa-core Exynos 7885 processor ticking under the hood, in combination with a whopping 6GB RAM and a more than adequate 3,500mAh battery.

All in all, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) looks considerably better than your standard mid-range Android soldier, both aesthetically speaking and in terms of the overall specifications, which is why we’re definitely not shocked to hear it might end up costing as much as BDT 50,000, or $605. That dual 16 + 8MP front camera setup alone justifies a “premium” price point. And then you also have Bixby assistance, a capable-looking 16MP rear shooter, water and dust resistance, 64GB internal storage, and yes, even a headphone jack.