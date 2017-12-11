Project Fi giving free Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi for the holidays

Google MVNO Project Fi has sent out a mailer inviting its customers to play a fun little ski game. The goal? Get as far down the slope as possible, utilizing jump ramps and avoiding obstacles along the way.

But after they’re done with the game, players will find a promotional code for free in-flight Wi-Fi through Gogo. The code, which works on Air Canada, Alaska, American, United, Virgin continental flights and select international Delta routes, is good for one device for the duration of a flight taken anytime until March 31, 2018.

T-Mobile also partners with Gogo to give its customers a free hour of internet access per flight.

Project Fi has been encouraging customers to refer family and friends by dangling extra perks to “Fi it Forward.”