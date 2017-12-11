You can’t play HD Netflix content on the OnePlus 5 or 5T, but a software update is coming
Back in the days of the Lilliputian iPhone 4 or Samsung Galaxy S II, no one imagined watching full length movies on the fly would become such a big thing as it is today. But phablets are now so popular we rarely even call them that way anymore.
They’re just
jumbo normal-sized phones, and with the advent of unlimited data plans, it’d be a shame not to use them to their full potential. That obviously includes streaming local and online content at the highest available quality, which can be pretty high with the existence of Ultra HD-supporting Netflix subscription tiers and constantly improving flagship phone screen resolution.
Unfortunately, certain mobile carriers continue to throttle video, and as it turns out, a couple of device manufacturers indirectly do the same. We’re talking mainly about OnePlus and ZTE, although there may be more OEMs in a similar position.
In case you haven’t already noticed, the OnePlus 5, 5T, ZTE Axon 7 and Axon M are unable to play Netflix films and shows in HD. There’s no point trying to upgrade your streaming plan, scream at your wireless service provider or look for a stronger internet connection.
The same goes for Amazon Prime Video content, which is also limited to standard-definition quality by default due to a staggering omission in the aforementioned handsets’ lists of features.
What’s perhaps even more surprising is that all OnePlus phones lack Widevine Level 1 DRM capabilities. DRM stands for digital rights management, and Level 1 guarantees the finest native Google Widevine security for content providers.
Currently, the OnePlus 5 and 5T only support Level 3 protection, although a software update should greatly improve your Stranger Things binge-watching experience… at some point in the not-too-distant future. Unfortunately, there are no words on HD streaming capabilities heading for older OnePlus devices or the Axon 7 and M anytime soon.