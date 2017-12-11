Android

NFL deal done: Verizon-owned outlets to stream in-market games on all carriers

If you can’t watch the big game on television, you can do so on your phone or computer — without having to be a Verizon customer.

Verizon announced that it has signed a new distribution deal with the National Football League to stream games of local interest from pre-season to playoffs on Yahoo, Yahoo Sports and go90 — all platforms being owned by Verizon’s media subsidiary, Oath — in addition to the NFL Mobile app. Streams start from January 1, 2018.

The telecom is promoting its sponsorship of the NFL, noting its Verizon Up rewards program awarding experience packages for the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and NFL Draft as prizes.

Previously, Big Red’s customers were the only ones to be able to stream matches on mobile. AT&T-owned satellite television provider DirecTV remains the only carrier of out-of-market games.

