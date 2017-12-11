HTC cannot and will not compete with Oculus on price when it comes to both the original, PC-connected Rift and the newly unveiled standalone Go. But the 2016-released Vive can occasionally deliver great value for the money of early virtual reality hardware adopters unwilling to wait for a long overdue sequel.

Don’t get us wrong, the OG VR headset is plenty powerful and immersive for its typical $599 list price. But it turns into an outright irresistible bargain when it also includes a Deluxe Audio Strap and $100 gift card at no extra charge in addition to the standard out-the-box goodies: two wireless controllers, two base stations and earbuds.

Let’s not forget about that free copy of Fallout 4 VR either, or complimentary Tilt Brush, Everest VR and Richie’s Plank Experience content, or a gratis trial to Viveport Subscription. And yes, Amazon’s $100 gift card is redeemable towards “millions of items storewide”, having no fees or expiration date.

As for that Deluxe Audio Strap, it normally fetches $99.99 and brings integrated audio, comfort padding and an easy-to-use size adjustment dial to the table, significantly upgrading your VR experience in more ways than one.

Unfortunately (although not at all surprisingly), this whole thing is a “Deal of the Day” affair, which means it’s going to expire in… 15 hours and counting. When Amazon kills the promo, it can’t hurt to check with Best Buy and see if its similar deal lasts longer. Similar but not identical, as BB only bundles the $599 HTC Vive with a $100 e-gift card, and not also a Deluxe Audio Strap.