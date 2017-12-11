Honor 7X, 8, 8 Pro, 9, V9 will get Android Oreo
George Zhao, president of Huawei sub-brand Honor, has announced that the company is working on bringing the Android Oreo update to the Honor 7X, which launched with Android 7.1 Nougat. Explicitly mentioned, also, are the Honor 8, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9 and Honor V9. Other models may also get upgraded.
The announcement was made in an interview with Serbian outlet Mondo. In it, Zhao emphasizes his view that the Honor brand should be separated from what its parent, Huawei, does — despite the fact that both share a lot of hardware and software in their same-generation products.
“I do not think that the comparisons of these two smartphone brands should not be the user’s focus, regardless of the similarities and differences that exist between them,” Zhao said through translation. “Honor is one, as Huawei is the other.”
As to why the latest X-series budget smartphone didn’t get EMUI 8.0 on top of Android Oreo, Zhao said that “there was simply no time for it” because Honor launched the 7X in China prior to when it was able to finalize the image.
One other area of concern is why Honor smartphones aren’t water-resistant. Zhao chalks it up to production cost hikes and the ability to supplement devices with water-proofing accessories like cases.