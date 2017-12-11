“Lenovorola” is probably hard at work on a wide range of refreshed (and confusing) Moto-branded smartphones, but before your start scratching your heads over the subtle differences between the next-gen E5, E5 Plus and E5 Play, maybe you still want to consider the E4 Plus. Or the G5 Plus. Or the higher-end X4 or Z2 Play.

All these Motorola “oldies” are discounted again, some more drastically than just a few weeks back, with new “limited-time” holiday deals running until Christmas Eve, at least in the US.

If you visit the smartphone brand’s local e-store, you’ll notice the unlocked Moto Z2 Play fetches a measly $349.99 after a hefty $150 markdown. The modular Snapdragon 626-powered 5.5-incher has been available (much) cheaper in the past, but never in a configuration compatible with all major US networks, accommodating 64GB data internally, and packing 4GB RAM.

Despite measuring 5.99mm in thickness, the second-generation Z Play fully supports your traditionally wired headphones, also boasting up to 30-hour battery life, close-to-stock Android (7.1.1 Nougat for now), and a premium aluminum construction.

Alternatively, you can currently buy the unlocked Moto X4 (non-Android One version) in exchange for $349.99 after a $50 discount, with modularity out of the equation, but hands-free Alexa assistance provided as standard, dual cameras also in tow, as well as a shiny glass back, and IP68 water resistance.

Those looking to spend a little less on Christmas gifts can try the Moto G5 Plus at $30 off list with 32GB storage or $60 off in a 64 gig variant, while the E4 Plus starts at $159.99 instead of $179.99. The original unlocked Moto Z is also discounted, from $500 to $425, but that doesn’t exactly sound like a late 2017 bargain.