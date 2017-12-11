Android

Say ‘hello holiday’ with $150 off Moto Z2 Play, up to $60 off Moto G5 Plus, and more deals

Contents
Advertisement

“Lenovorola” is probably hard at work on a wide range of refreshed (and confusing) Moto-branded smartphones, but before your start scratching your heads over the subtle differences between the next-gen E5, E5 Plus and E5 Play, maybe you still want to consider the E4 Plus. Or the G5 Plus. Or the higher-end X4 or Z2 Play.

All these Motorola “oldies” are discounted again, some more drastically than just a few weeks back, with new “limited-time” holiday deals running until Christmas Eve, at least in the US.

If you visit the smartphone brand’s local e-store, you’ll notice the unlocked Moto Z2 Play fetches a measly $349.99 after a hefty $150 markdown. The modular Snapdragon 626-powered 5.5-incher has been available (much) cheaper in the past, but never in a configuration compatible with all major US networks, accommodating 64GB data internally, and packing 4GB RAM.

Despite measuring 5.99mm in thickness, the second-generation Z Play fully supports your traditionally wired headphones, also boasting up to 30-hour battery life, close-to-stock Android (7.1.1 Nougat for now), and a premium aluminum construction.

Alternatively, you can currently buy the unlocked Moto X4 (non-Android One version) in exchange for $349.99 after a $50 discount, with modularity out of the equation, but hands-free Alexa assistance provided as standard, dual cameras also in tow, as well as a shiny glass back, and IP68 water resistance.

Those looking to spend a little less on Christmas gifts can try the Moto G5 Plus at $30 off list with 32GB storage or $60 off in a 64 gig variant, while the E4 Plus starts at $159.99 instead of $179.99. The original unlocked Moto Z is also discounted, from $500 to $425, but that doesn’t exactly sound like a late 2017 bargain.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
33%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Source
Motorola
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Christmas, Christmas deals, Deals, Lenovo, Moto E4 Plus, Moto G5 Plus, Moto X4, Moto Z, Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Play, Motorola, News
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu

Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).