Google has three “Appsperiments” for mobile photography

The Google Research team is testing new concepts for mobile photography editing apps — what it endearingly calls “appsperiments” — on the heels of its take on Instagram‘s and Microsoft‘s Hyperlapse editing software called Motion Stills.

Starting with an iOS-only app, Scrubbies allows users the joy of what owners of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar can do to select pieces of video — speed forward or backward or stand still with the power of a swiping finger to create a “remix” clip.

For just Android, Storyboard turns videos into a comic book-style spread by grabbing up to six frames and applying certain brightness and saturation styles to the pages — Google touts over 1.6 trillion styles.

Selfissimo! is available on both iOS and Android and serves as a sort of automatic shutter for a selfie shooting session. All users have to do is hold still and the camera will take a picture. These pictures get arranged into a contact sheet and users can choose which images to keep.

These apps are just “the first installment of a series of photography appsperiments” to come.

