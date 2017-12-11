While the global tablet industry as a whole is still dying a slow death, Apple appears to have somehow defied market trends of late, releasing a new low-cost 9.7-inch iPad and a pair of high-end Pros this year that proved surprisingly popular, especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Mind you, the first ever 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the discreetly upgraded 12.9-incher didn’t get a lot of discounts from Apple or leading authorized retailers, letting the smaller and cheaper model shine as a sensible early holiday gift.

But now that Christmas is fast approaching, it’s time for the largest, highest-end variant to finally receive a decent price cut… for 24 hours only, and become slightly more accessible to the masses.

Normally sold for at least $799.99, the latest version of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $699.99 as part of Best Buy’s “20 Days of Doorbusters” festivities. 700 bucks is of course enough for just 64GB storage, with 256 and 512GB configurations fetching $824.99 and $999.99 respectively instead of their usual $950 and $1,150 rates.

You can therefore save $100, $125 or $150, which doesn’t sound life-altering, but could definitely make a difference when you start checking stuff off your holiday shopping list. Keep in mind you’ll need to be lightning quick to take advantage of the one-day-only Best Buy deal. Also, the discounts obviously don’t cover cellular connectivity or Smart Keyboards.

On the bright side, you’re free to choose your favorite coat of iPad Pro 12.9 paint, be it space gray, gold or silver.