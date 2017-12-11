Amazon Prime Exclusive phones are already incredibly affordable, rewarding buyers who have no problem embracing lockscreen offers and ads in order to save a buck or two. Or one hundred or more in some cases.

For instance, the unlocked Moto X4 is typically sold at $399.99, which you can usually bring down to $329.99 with an Amazon Prime membership. The e-commerce giant further discounted that by 30 bucks last month, and now the beautiful Alexa-supporting 5.2-inch phone is available even cheaper. Namely, in exchange for a crazy affordable $279.99, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon compatibility included.

From today through December 23, a 64GB Prime Exclusive Moto G5 Plus with 4GB RAM is also up for grabs at $199.99 instead of a standard $300 MSRP and “normal” ad-supported $240 price. But believe it or not, that’s not the best deal on record.

Meanwhile, the big battery-packing LG X charge has never been available cheaper than the current Prime subscriber-only rate of $119.99. Last but not least, the LG Q6 fetches $180 instead of $230 again.

Between December 17 and 23, the LG G6+ will follow suit with its own substantial markdown of $50, setting you back $449 with sponsored screensavers in a T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon-compatible 128GB configuration. Everybody prepared to get their holiday shopping mode on?