You can get big discounts on several Amazon Prime Exclusive phones for Christmas
Amazon Prime Exclusive phones are already incredibly affordable, rewarding buyers who have no problem embracing lockscreen offers and ads in order to save a buck or two. Or one hundred or more in some cases.
For instance, the unlocked Moto X4 is typically sold at $399.99, which you can usually bring down to $329.99 with an Amazon Prime membership. The e-commerce giant further discounted that by 30 bucks last month, and now the beautiful Alexa-supporting 5.2-inch phone is available even cheaper. Namely, in exchange for a crazy affordable $279.99, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon compatibility included.
From today through December 23, a 64GB Prime Exclusive Moto G5 Plus with 4GB RAM is also up for grabs at $199.99 instead of a standard $300 MSRP and “normal” ad-supported $240 price. But believe it or not, that’s not the best deal on record.
Meanwhile, the big battery-packing LG X charge has never been available cheaper than the current Prime subscriber-only rate of $119.99. Last but not least, the LG Q6 fetches $180 instead of $230 again.
Between December 17 and 23, the LG G6+ will follow suit with its own substantial markdown of $50, setting you back $449 with sponsored screensavers in a T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon-compatible 128GB configuration. Everybody prepared to get their holiday shopping mode on?