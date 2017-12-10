Price hike: Sprint’s Essential Phone price goes up by… $1

Since before Black Friday, Sprint was selling the Essential Phone for $5 a month with a $25 down payment for two years. If customers were buying to own, that price would be $145 total for a phone that originally sold for $699 just a few months ago and now has an MSRP of $499.

Well, sad to say that the price for this modern Android phone with a camera notch has gone up. How much? By one whole dollar.

In the end, it’s $144 or $6 per month to buy and own an Essential Phone. Customers will need to purchase the phone on an 18-month Sprint Flex lease and will have the option to trade in the phone and upgrade after 12 months. At 18 months, users can continue the lease indefinitely or make the decision to buy to own either through a lump payment or six more monthly payments.