Jony Ive resumes daily management of Apple design unit

Apple has restored daily management duties of software and hardware design to Chief Design Officer Jony Ive after two years of partitioned management under Alan Dye, vice president of User Interface Design, and Richard Howarth, vice president of Industrial Design.

Both Dye and Howarth still have pages in the leadership section on Apple’s website, but their pages are not listed on the leadership profiles page itself.

Ive was appointed his position in 2015 and moved his focus from managing the look of Apple’s consumer products, a responsibility he held since 1996, to crafting Apple Park, the company’s “spaceship” styled headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple spokeswoman Amy Bessette stated to Bloomberg:

With the completion of Apple Park, Apple’s design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design.

When Smithsonian interviewed Ive as part of an “American Ingenuity Awards” profile, he criticized his own company’s design for the iPhone 7 Plus when it was drawn to a table where an iPhone X was.

“It now seems to me a rather disconnected component housed in an enclosure,” Ive said of the year-old smartphone.

Ive had his hand in the more iconic designs of the first iMac and the first iPod. He was tasked with leading software design in 2012.