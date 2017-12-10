iOS

Jony Ive resumes daily management of Apple design unit

Contents
Advertisement

Apple has restored daily management duties of software and hardware design to Chief Design Officer Jony Ive after two years of partitioned management under Alan Dye, vice president of User Interface Design, and Richard Howarth, vice president of Industrial Design.

Both Dye and Howarth still have pages in the leadership section on Apple’s website, but their pages are not listed on the leadership profiles page itself.

Ive was appointed his position in 2015 and moved his focus from managing the look of Apple’s consumer products, a responsibility he held since 1996, to crafting Apple Park, the company’s “spaceship” styled headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple spokeswoman Amy Bessette stated to Bloomberg:

With the completion of Apple Park, Apple’s design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design.

When Smithsonian interviewed Ive as part of an “American Ingenuity Awards” profile, he criticized his own company’s design for the iPhone 7 Plus when it was drawn to a table where an iPhone X was.

“It now seems to me a rather disconnected component housed in an enclosure,” Ive said of the year-old smartphone.

Ive had his hand in the more iconic designs of the first iMac and the first iPod. He was tasked with leading software design in 2012.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
20%
Like It
20%
Want It
0%
Had It
40%
Hated It
20%
Via
9to5Mac
Source
Bloomberg
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Apple, business, Design, Jony Ive, News
, , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.