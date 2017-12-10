Galaxy A8 (2018) devices blueprinted in support manual

As we expect what would’ve been the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) to become the Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+, we can still expect a lot of flagship-esque features from this sub-Galaxy S progeny. Samsung Pay, an Always On Display on top of an extra-wide Infinity Display, a fingerprint sensor and a whole lot mode.

We’re learning all of this from a prematurely released user’s manual for the SM-A530 and SM-A730. The codenames refer to the above pair of devices, now in their fourth generation (the code starts from “50” and “70,” not “51” and “71”) in the A-series.

We learn that the preferred SIM size for the phone will be a nano-SIM, that Samsung Adaptive fast charging and the older Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 standard are on the devices and that the “multipurpose jack” is USB Type-C — a great grace as it is reversible and just a better USB. We also get confirmation that the selfie camera is actually two selfie cameras. Below the rearside main camera is the nifty fingerprint sensor and way down on the bottom edge is a headphone jack. We also have general plots for where the GPS, NFC and cellular antennas are.

We also get instructions for how to use Samsung’s newest digital assistant, Bixby. In the view of many, though, it is quite fortunate that unlike the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, the Galaxy A8 devices won’t have a “Bixby button” to trigger the service directly via hardware key. There are just volume and power keys and, for some reason, an edge-mounted speaker to complement the earpiece.

There’s still very little idea of when we’ll see these phones come to market, but you can hit the link below this story to learn more about the device.