Android

Android Oreo on Android Wear 2.0: the device list

Contents
Advertisement

Android Wear 2.0 recently got a software bump up with Oreo’s features. As we’ve learned with AW2 overall, a software update only means something new’s come along, not necessarily something you would want to use. And it took until just a few months ago to just bring that update to all the eligible watches.

Well, we at least know which watches are getting the 8.0 Oreo update as the Android Wear Help pages now have a dedicated tracker for such updates. These are the watches that ether have the update or are slated to get the update.

Already available:

To receive the update:

For timelines on the update, consumers will have to consult their manufacturers. Sadly, while Verizon’s Wear24 is a cheap buy — especially for a device released this year — on the secondhand market, there’s no update to be seen here.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Wearables
Tags
Access Bradshaw, Access Dylan, Access Grayson, Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Android Wear, Android Wear 2.0, casio, Connected Modular, Diesel, Diesel On Full Guard, Emporio Armani, Emporio Armani Connected, Fossil, Guess, Guess Connect, Huawei, Huawei Watch 2, LG, M600, Michael Kors, Misfit, Mission, Mobvoi, Movado, Movado Connect, News, Nixon, Polar, Q Control, Q Explorist, Q Founder 2.0, Q Marshal, Q Venture, Q Wander, Quartz, Smartwatches, software updates, Tag Heuer, Ticwatch E, Ticwatch S, Tommy Hilfiger, Vapor, Watch Sport, Watch Style, WSD-F10, WSD-F20, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.