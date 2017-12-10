Android Oreo on Android Wear 2.0: the device list
Android Wear 2.0 recently got a software bump up with Oreo’s features. As we’ve learned with AW2 overall, a software update only means something new’s come along, not necessarily something you would want to use. And it took until just a few months ago to just bring that update to all the eligible watches.
Well, we at least know which watches are getting the 8.0 Oreo update as the Android Wear Help pages now have a dedicated tracker for such updates. These are the watches that ether have the update or are slated to get the update.
Already available:
- Fossil Q Venture
- LG Watch Sport
- Louis Vuitton Tambour
- Michael Kors Sofie
- Montblanc Summit
To receive the update:
- Fossil Q Explorist
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Wander
- Guess Connect
- Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
- Michael Kors Access Dylan
- Michael Kors Access Grayson
- Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
For timelines on the update, consumers will have to consult their manufacturers. Sadly, while Verizon’s Wear24 is a cheap buy — especially for a device released this year — on the secondhand market, there’s no update to be seen here.