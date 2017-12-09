Android

Nokia 6 Prime Exclusive now $80 off on Amazon

While Android begins to shun apps that paste advertisements on the lockscreen, Amazon continues to sell Prime Exclusive Android phones with an “Amazonian” experience — product advertisements and Amazon services pre-loaded and baked-in.

The Nokia 6 was the first phone from HMD Global that was released to the world as a very competent and clean mid-ranger device. $230 is a pretty good price for such a phone, but it’s the holiday season — why not take it lower?

Amazon has for the time being with an $80 discount. The Nokia 6 Prime Exclusive edition is $149.99.

If you’d like a Nokia 6 without those ads, it’s still $229. The quintessential question we always have to ask is if the money you save on the phone is worth the compromise you get… that’s what the consumer has to answer for themselves.

