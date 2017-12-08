Apple very rarely discounts new versions of its wildly successful iPhones and Watches during their first few months on the market, even when that coincides with traditionally busy Black Friday and Cyber Monday “holidays.”

In the case of the groundbreaking iPhone X and cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 3, we figured right off the bat Cupertino’s retail and carrier partners wouldn’t be especially generous anytime soon either.

But T-Mobile’s latest promotion knocks $50 off the entire Apple Watch Series 3 family, which… isn’t much. Still, it’s something, and you can purchase up to 5 marked-down wearable devices per new or existing T-Mo account.

What’s the catch, you ask? Well, unfortunately, the full retail prices of the latest-gen “iWatches” are unchanged. Instead of offering an upfront $50 deduction, the “Un-carrier” will spread the savings out across 24 months in the form of bill credits.

All in all, you’re looking at paying $350 for an entry-level 38mm Series 3 variant with built-in GPS and voice calling functionality, or $380 and up for a 42mm model, down from $400 and $430 respectively.

An Equipment Installment Plan is obviously mandatory to qualify for this unprecedented deal, as is device activation with DIGITS service. Alternatively, you can get a $30 value (with autopay) with three months of free cellular service. Keep in mind that the two special offers are sadly not stackable.