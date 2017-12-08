Smartphones, both high and mid-end, with 18:9 (or 2:1) screens and razor-thin bezels are slowly becoming the industry norm rather than notable exceptions, although technically, all three of Samsung’s 2017 flagship devices provide somewhat unusual 18.5:9 aspect ratios.

The Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 aren’t exactly screen-to-body record setters right now, still reserving between 16 and 17 percent of their frontal real estate for infamous bezels. With no major redesign planned for the fast-approaching Galaxy S9 duo, Samsung can probably focus on under-the-hood improvements more than ever, as well as moving one step closer to killing the bezel.

Recent rumors hinted at a mind-blowing 90 percent screen-to-body ratio for the chaebol’s “next big thing”, which many also interpreted as a sign of another aspect ratio revision to come.

But one of the most trustworthy publications out there when it comes to Samsung-related speculation claims that won’t be the case. The part about the aspect ratio change, at least.

According to knowledgeable insiders, the 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 and 6.2-inch GS9+ are set to stick to now familiar 18.5:9 screen designs. Forget idle 21:9 gossip, and don’t even try to imagine such awkwardly tall displays.

Keep in mind that next-gen A-series mid-rangers are also expected to adopt 18.5:9 aspect ratio panels, which lends further credence to a close-knit 2018 Galaxy release strategy. Besides, sometimes change is simply unnecessary.