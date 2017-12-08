Samsung is still trying its best to get as many people as possible hooked into an entry-level virtual reality experience before finally releasing a high-end standalone headset.

Buyers of the chaebol’s latest flagship phones have been repeatedly treated to Gear VR or even Gear 360 freebies and discounts in recent months, but if you already own a Galaxy Note 8, S8 or S8+, Day 6 of Samsung’s “12 days of joy” promotions will feel like Christmas has come early.

For the next few hours only, the second-generation Samsung Gear 360 camera is available at $199.99 instead of its $229.99 MSRP with a Gear 360 bundled in for no extra charge. That’s a whopping $30 + $130 markdown, or a combined $160 off the regular prices of the two VR accessories. And yes, this is the latest Gear VR edition you’re looking at too, including a handy controller.

The sweetest part about purchasing the devices together is you can use the Gear 360 to shoot 360-degree videos, and then relive those memories later with the Gear VR… attached to a premium Galaxy phone.

That’s not the only pre-Christmas deal up for grabs through Samsung’s official US e-store today, as the 13-inch Notebook 9 Pro goes $100 off list to $850, with a Galaxy Tab A 7.0 slate also thrown in as a sweetener. And if you’re looking for a matching pair of festive wearables, every two red Gear Fit2 Pro units come with $100 eCertificates valid on Samsung.com and in the Shop Samsung app.