Rampant speculation calls for January Nokia 6 (2018) release with 4GB RAM

After unveiling just the one Nokia-branded smartphone back in January 2017, followed by two more in February, exclusive licensee HMD Global could take the wraps off at least three second-gen Android handsets simultaneously next month.

But tipsters don’t expect the high-end Nokia 9, refreshed Nokia 8 and mid-range Nokia 6 (2018) to see daylight at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Instead, they may all make their commercial debut in China before presumably expanding internationally after a Mobile World Congress re-release.

Unfortunately, we have no concrete evidence to support that assumption, and a number of tipsters and so-called insiders also appear to employ quite a bit of guesswork in predicting the upgraded Nokia 6 will pack a Snapdragon 660 processor and adopt a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

What seems pretty much etched in stone is the TA-1054 model number actually designates this 2018 edition of the 6, and not the highly anticipated Nokia 9, with 32GB storage space and 4GB RAM under the upcoming mid-ranger’s hood.

The original Nokia 6 only combined 3 gigs of memory with 32 of internal digital hoarding room, letting buyers of a limited “Arte Black” edition bump that up to 4 and 64GB.

Intriguingly enough, certain tipsters foresee an 18:9 aspect ratio and thin screen bezels for the Nokia 6 (2018), which could be joined to market early next year by a 4G-enabled version of the reborn Nokia 3310 dumb phone in addition to the smart 9 and 8 (2018). That sounds… like a lot of devices for one announcement event.

Via
NokiaPowerUser
Source
IT Home
Adrian Diaconescu

Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).