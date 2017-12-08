If you’re buying a smartphone next year and are on Android, chances are that you’ll probably have this chip in it. The company that’s making it is under mounting financial pressures. What will its future business picture look like with patent warfare and acquisition hostility coming in? Answers won’t come easy, but we’ll try and sort it through.

Beyond that, what are doing with three rear cameras, Huawei? Will YouTube and Amazon ever play nice? And will Vine be coming back after only a year of being shut down? All this and more on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on December 8th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

News

3:26

Qualcomm Tech Summit

The Snapdragon 845 gets its reveal with some spin. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 835 gets into new Always Connected PCs with Windows 10. This as business strangleholds from Apple and federal governments take shape. Plus, an acquisition offer from Broadcom that just won’t slip away.

See you soon!