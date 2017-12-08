Chrome Apps to die everywhere but Chrome OS

If you haven’t seen the point of Chrome Apps appear on your Chrome browser, you’re probably the reason that Google hasn’t, either. Developers were told last year that non-Chrome OS instances of Chrome Apps would die in the first quarter of 2018.

Well, prior to that officially happening, Ars Technica reports that the Apps section of the Chrome Web Store has shut down. All that’s left are the Themes and Extensions sections — customizing the look, webpage autofills, adblocking and other such features .

Google has instead been encouraging web developers to integrate features that would make their pages into Progressive Web Apps that would allow publishers to push notifications and tailor data to users’ locations.

Chrome OS users will still be able to access Chrome Apps — only a few of which are actually full-fledged apps — but even they have the option to use Android apps instead now.

Google reported that “approximately 1 percent of users on Windows, Mac and Linux actively use Chrome packaged apps.”