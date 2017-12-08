AT&T HD Voice calling now available for Pixel 2 XL with Android 8.1
Verizon may be the only carrier to actually sell the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in the United States, but Google has made sure that customers of any wireless carrier can bring one onto their network for use — T-Mobile has made sure that you know that.
Less notably, AT&T has made its support for at least the Pixel 2 XL apparent. One of the big features coming its way with the Android 8.1 update for Ma Bell subscribers is HD Voice Calling. While the feature is available upon the update, which should clock in above half a gigabyte, 9to5Google reports that users will have to go into Network & Internet settings, hit the Mobile network tab and toggle on “Advanced Calling.”
Pixel and Nexus developers got a single, universal build with no tailoring for specific carriers.